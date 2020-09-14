Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth about $285,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.28. 114,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,682,613. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $109,138.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,869.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,041. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

