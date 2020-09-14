Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 55.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,065 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chubb by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Chubb by 139.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Chubb by 169.5% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,640,000 after purchasing an additional 921,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chubb by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 919,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Chubb stock opened at $120.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day moving average is $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

