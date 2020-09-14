Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 625 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 115,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 12,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 282,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 280,242 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 472.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,739. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $40.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

