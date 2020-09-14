Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 30,934 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,934 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,873,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,166 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.