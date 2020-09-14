Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Ball by 26.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $81.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

