Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 5,763 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

