Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZION opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

