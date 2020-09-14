Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $907,000 Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Leidos by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $87.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

