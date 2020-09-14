Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 86.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.11, for a total transaction of $2,167,784.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,073.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.40.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $364.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $407.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.17 and a 200-day moving average of $307.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

