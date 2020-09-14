Wealth Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the August 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.43. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.29.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
