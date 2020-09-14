Wealth Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the August 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.43. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.