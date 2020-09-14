VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Major Shareholder Acquires $195,289.16 in Stock

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 31,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $195,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Beat Kahli bought 150,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $858,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $6.40 on Monday. VOXX International Corp has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $153.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.77.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

