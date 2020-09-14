VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Major Shareholder Acquires $195,289.16 in Stock

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 31,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $195,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 13th, Beat Kahli bought 150,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $858,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $6.40 on Monday. VOXX International Corp has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $153.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.
