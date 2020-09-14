VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 169.7% in August

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 169.7% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of VOLVO AB/ADR stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.03%. Analysts expect that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

