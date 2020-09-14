VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $7.28 on Monday. VODACOM GRP LTD/S has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

Separately, Investec raised shares of VODACOM GRP LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

