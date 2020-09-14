Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) COO Sells $66,861.12 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) COO Bryan Christiansen sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $66,861.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,200.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bryan Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Bryan Christiansen sold 3,435 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $88,691.70.

VSLR stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. Vivint Solar Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $106.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 19.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Vivint Solar by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

