Vijay Thakrar Buys 1,641 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Vijay Thakrar bought 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £9,944.46 ($12,994.20).

Treatt stock opened at GBX 607 ($7.93) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 558.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 499.23. Treatt plc has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a market cap of $365.24 million and a PE ratio of 42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

