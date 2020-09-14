Vijay Thakrar Buys 1,641 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Vijay Thakrar bought 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £9,944.46 ($12,994.20).
Treatt stock opened at GBX 607 ($7.93) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 558.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 499.23. Treatt plc has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a market cap of $365.24 million and a PE ratio of 42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Treatt Company Profile
Featured Article: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.