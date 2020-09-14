VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Cap of $27.82 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00005609 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $27.82 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.23 or 0.04825312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00062259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,448,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,269,776 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

