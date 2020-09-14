VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 267.6% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group cut VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $49.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.94.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.