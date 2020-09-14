Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vereit by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760,936 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Vereit by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109,227 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 86.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940,601 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 272.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 10,823,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918,391 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vereit stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

VER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

