Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $578.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of -0.04.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $77,804,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,181.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 477,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 2,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 289,761 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

