Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

BIV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.70. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,593. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

