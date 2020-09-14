VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the August 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.40. 464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $64.48.

