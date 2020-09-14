Valaris (VALPQ) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

Valaris (OTCMKTS: VALPQ) is one of 29 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Valaris to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris’ competitors have a beta of 2.45, meaning that their average stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Valaris and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Valaris Competitors 878 2318 1931 78 2.23

Valaris presently has a consensus target price of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 26.83%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential downside of 32.28%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valaris and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion -$198.00 million -0.01 Valaris Competitors $1.13 billion -$283.30 million -1.02

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Valaris is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Valaris Competitors -93.57% -19.47% -6.91%

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

