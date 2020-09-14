v.systems (VSYS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.76 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $50.07 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, v.systems has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,002,822,022 coins and its circulating supply is 2,087,963,558 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

v.systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars.

