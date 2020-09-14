UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and Medifast (NYSE:MED) Head to Head Comparison

UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and Medifast (NYSE:MED) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of UTZ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Medifast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UTZ Brands and Medifast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTZ Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medifast 0 3 1 0 2.25

Medifast has a consensus price target of $163.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.15%. Given Medifast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medifast is more favorable than UTZ Brands.

Risk and Volatility

UTZ Brands has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifast has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UTZ Brands and Medifast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTZ Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69% Medifast 10.04% 68.55% 36.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UTZ Brands and Medifast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTZ Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A Medifast $713.67 million 2.93 $77.92 million $5.96 29.84

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than UTZ Brands.

Summary

Medifast beats UTZ Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTZ Brands

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

