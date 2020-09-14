USD Coin Price Tops $1.01 (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. USD Coin has a market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $460.40 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, Kucoin and CPDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.06 or 0.03513623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00048907 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 1,997,839,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,992,742,042 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Korbit, Crex24, CPDAX, CoinEx, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Hotbit, Kucoin, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

