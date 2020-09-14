Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.13.

OLED stock opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $222.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.21.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 42,255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

