United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Gap Down to $12.52

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $12.00. United Bancorp shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBCP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). United Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of United Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

