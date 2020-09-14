Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Receives $11.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 284,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

