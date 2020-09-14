Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $776.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 26,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $804,889.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,642.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,394. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

