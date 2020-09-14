UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) VP Sells $316,567.20 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) VP Daniel J. Shaw sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $316,567.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 329,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,726 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 313,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

