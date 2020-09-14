UBS Group Cuts Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Price Target to $123.00

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

TIF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $113.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.20. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $86.39 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

