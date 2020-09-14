UBS Group Cuts Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Price Target to $123.00

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.
TIF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.
Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $113.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.20. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $86.39 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tiffany & Co. Company Profile
Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.
Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.