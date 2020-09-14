UBS Group Boosts Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $85.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Peloton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Shares of PTON opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion and a PE ratio of -59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,909,283.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Peloton by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Peloton during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton by 1,574.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

