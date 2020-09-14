Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Short Interest Down 68.7% in August

Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TURV opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Two Rivers Water and Farming has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.31.

About Two Rivers Water and Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers.

