Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.59.

NYSE TWLO opened at $227.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $288.81. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of -83.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.89, for a total transaction of $1,735,291.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $7,049,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,410 shares of company stock worth $69,473,720 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

