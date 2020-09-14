TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days.

OTCMKTS TVAHF opened at $15.00 on Monday. TV Asahi has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in TV broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the production and broadcasting of television programs; music copyright and copyright rights management business; and artist management business. It also engages in Internet, events, movie, and shopping businesses.

