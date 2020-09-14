TrueFlip Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $131,641.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.25 or 0.04720499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005116 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00061965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002450 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

