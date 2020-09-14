Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Trinseo stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 11.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 169.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 122.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

