Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TRVN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
TRVN stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $234.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.83. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.68.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.