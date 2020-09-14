Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRVN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Trevena alerts:

TRVN stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 16.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $234.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.83. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.