Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) PT Lowered to $6.00 at CIBC

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from $13.50 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

