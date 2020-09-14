Trane (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Trane were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Trane by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,717 shares of company stock valued at $10,070,531. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Bank of America raised Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:TT opened at $116.99 on Monday. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

