Toroso Investments LLC Takes $215,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK opened at $541.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $609.69. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

