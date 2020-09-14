Toroso Investments LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 31.7% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in Analog Devices by 9.0% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,410 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $113.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

