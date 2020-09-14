Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lendingtree during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lendingtree news, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $8,095,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $469,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $83,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $306.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -360.83 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.96. Lendingtree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $392.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

