Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 293.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 29.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.38.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,469 shares of company stock worth $25,326,331. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $355.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $371.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

