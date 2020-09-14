Toroso Investments LLC Invests $212,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Lumentum by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,808 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $70.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Lumentum to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $233,208.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,774.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $441,470.56. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

