Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 9,161 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.