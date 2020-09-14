Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $40,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $250.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.14.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

