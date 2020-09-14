Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.54.

S&P Global stock opened at $348.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

