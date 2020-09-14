TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Up 264.4% in August

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 264.4% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRYIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

TRYIY stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

