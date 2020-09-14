Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Update

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TOFB stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.51. Tofutti Brands has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of TOFUTTI branded dairy free frozen desserts and other food products in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

